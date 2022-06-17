MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Starting Aug. 1, the North Central Human Service Center will be expanding its services.



At that time, people 18 years and older who are experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis can visit the center for immediate help.

A trained crisis response team will provide short-term interventions, assess what services may be needed or provide referrals to community providers that will help.

The Regional Director of the Center said the goal of this new walk-in stabilization facility is to help people get relief quickly.

By having a quick assessment, he says the involvement of law enforcement will be shortened and there will likely be fewer people using hospital emergency rooms.

“I think of this as truly as that starting point for some folks or even a safety net for folks who, perhaps they’ve been on a journey of wellness, they’ve found themselves free of substances and had a relapse and they need that place to come back and start the process of getting back into wellness, this can be that place,” said Regional Director John Butgereit.

The Minot Police Department has been involved in a soft opening with this service since June 1. Police Chief John Klug adds this will help more people get the help they need.