North Central Research Extension Center hosting virtual Field Day

The North Central Research Extension Center is still providing its educational Field Day experiences this year, but a little differently.

Normally, small in-person tours are given of the facility along with information about topics like crop production and soil health.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the staff decided to create pre-recorded, virtual segments from specialists.

This way anyone from a third-generation farmer to someone who just planted a backyard garden can safely get the information they need.

“We always want to invite anyone that’s interested in agriculture in general. I know that Dr. Prochaska at the NCREC talked about beneficial insects, so often we hear about all the insect pests but most insects are actually beneficial to agriculture and actually humans in general — so that’s one thing we did focus on,” NCREC Director Dr. Shana Forster said.

The videos will go live July 15 on the extension center’s website.