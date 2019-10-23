North Central Veterans Stand Down tomorrow in Minot

MINOT — Transitioning out of the military is difficult for some.

And, sometimes veterans don’t know what type of services they qualify for.

Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the North Central Veterans stand down is happening at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Minot.

More than 40 business and resource centers will be there.

“Veterans are a different group, you know. They’re pretty much trained not to ask for help or need anything, they’re pretty independent. So, they are very appreciative of the fact that all of these things are in one place, and that they have the opportunity to get back and be around like-people and have conversations about their service and things that they experienced while they did serve our country,” said Andy Heitkamp, AMVETS.

This is the eighth year and more than 200 veterans attend the event.

They ask that you bring your DD-214 to see if you qualify for benefits.