North Country Trail Association’s Central Flyway Chapter hoping to redraw attention to North Dakota’s many trail systems

Parts of North Dakota are known for scenic views and wildlife and can be explored through our state’s many trail systems, but due to a lack of people getting on the trails, a new chapter of the North Country Trail Association was formed in hopes to redraw attention.

The North Country Trail, America’s largest trail, connects over 7,000 miles between Vermont and North Dakota, but despite the hundreds of miles that reside here in the Flickertail State, they tend to go unnoticed.

“For years, nobody really promoted this area,” Central Flyway Chapter Vice President, Glee Mayer said.

But that’s what influenced the creation of the North Country Trail Central Flyway Chapter.

“We were officially registered and acknowledged the first part of December of this year,” Mayer said.

She says they’ve been working non-stop to bring more attention to not only the North Country Trail but trails that connect and surround it too.

“We’ve been doing lots of trails, creating trails to the refuge, promoting hikes,” she said.

A hike they’re promoting now is the self-guided hike themed “Hike Where the Eagles Fly,” which is located at the River Loop Trail in Riverdale, hidden just behind the Garrison Dam Fish Hatchery who also is co-sponsoring the hike.

“A lot of people aren’t aware that the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery does have walking trails and that are really good trails,” Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery Administrative Assistant Outreach Coordinator, Toni Ganje said.

“The trail takes you through amazing wildlife and there’s this huge nest, Eagle’s nest, and it’s about 5 years old and those Eagles come in there toward the end of the day when they’re done hunting,” Mayer said.

As a way to capture those moments and bring a little fun to the trail, the Flyway Chapter decided to try something new.

“We put a bunch of posters up, created a selfie station for the kids, we have a scavenger hunt for the kids to notice wildlife,” Mayer said.

And with only five days of doing this, the trail has already got some attention.

“We started Friday and as of Sunday afternoon late we had 120 hikers go through and Toni told me more have come through, so yeah, that’s 120 people that most of them did not know that area was there,” she said.

She says that’s the whole purpose of creating the Flyway Chapter, to help unlock the beauty that our state has to offer.

Mayer says you can enjoy the selfie location and the scavenger hunt completely free at the River Loop Trail in Riverdale until this Sunday.