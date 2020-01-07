For the first time since the 90s, a veterinary clinic is open in Turtle Lake.
North Country Vet Clinic opened last Spring in a former machine shop on 7th St.
Veterinarian Andrea Schlafmann says the need for large animal care plays a big role in why she opened the clinic, but she’s happy to take care of animals both large and small.
“Our doors are open,” she said. “We do see animals of all shapes and sizes, and we do provide after-hour emergency services.”
Schlafmann is a rancher herself and understands the need for those emergency services, but does ask that clients make appointments if possible.
North Country Vet Clinic is located at 1677 7th St. NW in Turtle Lake.
701-448-2183
North Country Vet Clinic cares for large and small animals in Turtle Lake area
For the first time since the 90s, a veterinary clinic is open in Turtle Lake.