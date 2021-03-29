North Dakota adopts broader policy for oil tax investments

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature has approved bipartisan legislation aimed at creating a broader investment policy for the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.

Senators voted 47-0 on Monday to approve the bill that would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for expensive infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

Representatives approved the measure 85-8 last month.

It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

Backers of the bill say only about 1% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is invested in North Dakota at present.

