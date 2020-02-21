North Dakota Ag and Energy Officials Pleased with Latest EPA Rollback

North Dakota farmers and ranchers are finally taking a deep breath after the threat of regulations that had been looming over them for five years has been lifted.

The Trump administration recently rolled back the Obama-era Clean Water Act, and agriculture and energy officials are pleased.

KX News sat down with the experts to better understand what exactly was rolled-back, and how it will change the regulation of bodies of water in the state going forward.

“The way I see it, the changes the Obama administration had in the Clean Water Act were taking away a very important segment, and that was the navigability of the water,” shared Pete Hanebutt, Director of Public Policy for the North Dakota Farm Bureau.

Prior to 2015, water could only be regulated by the federal government if it was big enough to take a boat out in.

Hanebutt said the 2015 rules, expanded federal reach to, “Small bodies of water, seasonal streams, water that ponded somewhere.”

The agriculture community feared this would force them to keep even pools of water on farmland clean. But the rule never went into effect in North Dakota.

“Shortly after that was proposed, a number of states came together, half the states came together,” Hanebutt added.

He said ultimately, a federal judge in Fargo set aside the rule for North Dakota, saying it was unconstitutional. But officials said it did cause a scare.

“In a coal mine where maybe you have a heavy rainstorm, and there’s a standing body of water that drains out after a couple of days, all of a sudden the federal government regulates that. It would’ve increased our costs about 50-million per year,” said Jason Bohrer, President of the Lignite Energy Council.

That’s the estimated cost of adding more drainage and “red tape” as Bohrer describes it.

“They were trying to create a one-size-fits-all for the worst-case scenario, without recognizing that many states were already doing it better,” added Bohrer.

He said, even so, it’s been time to review the Clean Water Act, originally passed in 1972.

“It’s important to have some regulation as long as it makes common sense. Those things can be important for the protection of the public good. The challenge is whether those go too far,” Hanebutt explained.

The Trump administration rollback is just that. It brings the regulations back to how they were prior to 2015.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Quality Division is North Dakota’s regulating agency for this rule. The Director said the rollback won’t change the way they regulate clean water in the state.

The Department inspects major powerplants once a year, and smaller ones, or “minors”, are inspected at least once every five years.

Stanton Station, Antelope Valley Station and Milton R. Young Station are the major dischargers in the state.