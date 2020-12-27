North Dakota AG charges service provider with Medicaid fraud

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general’s office is charging a Mandan woman with Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting $76,000 worth of claims for work she did not perform.

The Bismark Tribune reports the Department of Human Services began looking into claims Rebecca Fruge made for in-home medical services after she claimed she had performed more than 24 hours of work on three separate days in May last year.

The department also found that Fruge’s client was in the hospital for one of those days and could not have received services from her. Fruge has denied submitting incorrect or fraudulent claims, investigators say.

