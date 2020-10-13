North Dakota AG: Republicans could replace dead candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says that if a Republican state House candidate who died earlier this month wins one of two seats up for election, the GOP would choose his replacement unless enough district voters call for a special election.

Fifty-five-year-old David Andahl died on Oct. 5 after he had been sick with COVID-19 for several days.

Andahl and fellow District 8 House candidate Dave Nehring won the Republicans endorsements and voters’ nominations in the June primary.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s opinion says that if Andahl is elected to the post, the office would be deemed vacant.

Under state law, a committee representing the party of the previous office-holder would fill the opening by appointment.

