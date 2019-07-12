North Dakota airports receive grants

The FAA recently awarded grants totaling over 9 million dollars to airports in North Dakota.

Minot International Airport received a total of 2.16 million dollars for construction projects. We spoke with the operations manager at the airport to see what the plans are for the grants.

Deanna Stoddard: We are using this particular grant for reconstruction of a portion of our general aviation apron, as well as design of future reconstruction expansion of cargo apron.

There is no start date set for construction, but the manager says the project will not interfere with commercial flights.



Along with Minot, airports in Bottineau, Rolla, Cando, Harvey, Mercer, Washburn, Devils Lake, and Tioga also received FAA grants this summer.