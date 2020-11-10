North Dakota airports see a spike in passenger retention rates

As the busiest travel time of the years approaches, airports across the state are starting to see an uptick in passengers.
The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission says almost 40,000 passengers boarded North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in September. That’s the highest they’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic. One of those seeing an uptick in passengers: the Minot International Airport.
“Overall the industry is down about 50 to 60 percent here in North Dakota that number is a little bit better at 45 percent and here in Minot we’re doing to somewhere in the 39 to 42 percent range,” said Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner.
Feltner says he thinks those numbers will continue to rise during the holiday months, but doesn’t predict it will be anything like years past.