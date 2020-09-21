North Dakota airports seeing steady increase in passengers

North Dakotans appear to be more comfortable boarding planes these days than they did in the spring.

In its latest report, the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission says in August, our state’s commercial airports saw the highest number of passengers in four months.

Nearly 44,000 North Dakotans boarded flights in August. That’s still far below typical numbers.

In August of last year, 101,000 people flew out of North Dakota airports.

The rise of “Zoom meetings” and remote conferencing means fewer business travelers.

“People are not visiting customers, they’re not making sales calls they’re not going to meetings or conventions and they’re not going to training and that sort of thing yet so that is a big part of this puzzle that we need back,” Minot Airport Director Rick Feltner said.

Currently, North Dakota’s airline passenger retention rate is 14 percent higher than the national rate.