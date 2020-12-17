North Dakota allocated 13,000 Moderna vaccines if approved

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

While distribution of the Pfizer vaccine has already started for healthcare workers, the Moderna vaccine will be up for review beginning Thursday.

At North Dakota’s State Health Council meeting Wednesday morning, Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke gave an update on COVID-19.

He says if that vaccine is approved by the FDA, North Dakota has 13,000 doses of it already allocated.

Active cases have dropped over the last few weeks since mitigation efforts were implemented, and Wilke says those efforts could be the cause

“I would say we could probably show that when our mitigations went in place we probably had a steeper dive than South Dakota at least initially to show that those mitigations did have an impact,” Wilke said.

The state received 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which began distribution this week