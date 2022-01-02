North Dakota animal rescue saves four puppies from cold

“In times like these where the weather is significantly cold, it’s bitter to you and I and to these animals. It’s even worse especially when they’re in unfamiliar territory or environments or even more so when they don’t have access to regular shelter food, fresh water,”Furry Friends Rockin Rescue Volunteer Terri Woo said.

These cool shepherd mixes are three out of four siblings that were rescued over the weekend after they were spotted living under an abandoned trailer on the south side of Bismarck.

“He was concerned at the time because he had not seen the puppy for a couple of days. He presumed that the other puppy had not survived when the initial cold front came through, or something had happened to her,” Woo said.

Saturday, the fourth puppy was spotted and then examined for its condition.

“Right away we assessed the puppy and we observed to see if she could intake any fluid or had any interest in any foods. She was able to consume a little bit, but she wasn’t able to keep it down,” Woo said.

Volunteers later found out that the puppy tested positive for parvo, a disease that affects a dog’s intestines and causes it to become dehydrated.

“This morning, they contacted us saying she was still very, very weak. Her blood labs weren’t normal. We’ve since authorized to try a plasma infusion in hopes that that’s going to rejuvenate her system,” Woo said.

The other three siblings, a brother and two sisters are being kept by a foster parent in Mandan.

“Just the house is probably the starting point and obviously a big heart to bring them into your home and obviously to let them go too because you do kind of fall in love with them,” Foster Parent Sara Rinas said.

When asked how they’re doing without their other siblings Rinas said: “They seem to be doing pretty well but you can totally tell that they’re attached to the three we have here. I’m sure they probably miss her, it would be nice if we could reunite them.”

Furry Friends is actively seeking volunteers.

Furry Friends is actively seeking volunteers.

They have about 130 animals in care now




