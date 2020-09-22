North Dakota Animal Rescues come together for virtual 5K Run

The need and support for homeless animals around the state of North Dakota never ends.

And three local rescue groups have come together for a unique fundraiser during the pandemic.

Race for Rescues was originally started about 5 years ago by the Central Dakota Humane Society.

This year they have partnered Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Kitty City hoping to help more animals in need this year.

Cameo Ressler Skager// Communications/Development Director at Central Dakota Humane Society: In years past Race for Rescues was just a CHS event and people ran a 5K. It was a fun and a competitive event and people ran or walked the 5K.

But due to COVID-19 they had to do things a little bit differently this year– the 5K will be completely virtual–which means people can do it however they want.

Communications/Development Director at Central Dakota Humane Society, Cameo Skager says, “They can stroll, they can ride their bike, they can mow their lawn, they can sit on the couch– it doesn’t really matter– as long as you sign up you are supporting the animals.”

Central Dakota tells me with so many extra needs for all local organizations– they decided to collaborate with other groups, including Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Kitty City.

Kitty City volunteer Cathy Heidt says, “We are in need especially with the COVID and the donations are down for all three of the rescues and any help that any of us can get will be a tremendous blessings for the animals that we are all trying to help.”

The event usually brings in about 3-thousand dollars — but their goal with incorporating with all three rescues is to try and get 500 animal lovers in the community to participate–that would allow them to raise $5,000 for each rescue.

But it’s the unity they want people to also notice–

Skager says, “People don’t realize that we really do all work together– not even just with this event but you know there’s sometimes there’s a dog that won’t work here in the shelter and maybe it needs foster care and we can contact Furry Friends.”

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue Volunteer Terri Woo says, “We are only one state in the network of many–and the animal population in general and providing proper animal care across the nation is something we all try to address. Individually we are all successful in the programs that we each have–but united we stand so much stronger.”

They are struggling to find participants right now—Even if you aren’t interested in the 5K…monetary donations are always a big help for them.