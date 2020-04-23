North Dakota Art Program Eligible for Funding

Many different industries have been feeling the impacts of COVID-19, including artists.

KX spoke with artists in North Dakota on how they have been affected and how they’re staying afloat.

People have used art as a form of expression for centuries may it be musicians, photographers, painters or theater.

But with social distancing events like concerts, plays, art shows and classes have all been on pause.

“I normally do a lot of teaching residencies in person,” shared teaching artist Nicole Gagner.

“We’ve certainly been impacted with virtually no sales, some online. But very little sales activity because we shut down the current exhibition. But as you can see around me it’s still on display,” explained the Capital Gallery President David Borlaug.

Professionals in the world of art like Gagner and Borlaug have had to find new ways to keep doing what they love.

“Our marketing director has been doing a great job staging virtual exhibitions. The show nature’s canvas that was going to open in early April,” shared Borlaug.

Thanks to the CARES Act, art programs can now get some funding through the North Dakota Council of the Arts.

“Everyone is going to be hit very very hard,” explained the Council of the Arts Director Kim Konikow.

The Council of the Arts department received almost $422,000 through funds that were allocated to the national endowment of the arts from the CARES Act.

These funds are available to organizations, non profits and community groups involved in the arts.

“Because it’s very specific about what it can be used for. Salaries, fringe, rent, utilities and artist fees. That’s it. So for the organizations they have a backlogged of expenses, they’ll use it,” explained Konikow.

Like many industries, it’s going to take some time for the art community to bounce back from this.

“The worlds going to change. Lifes going to change. Whether that’s for the short term, medium-term or forever, that remains to be seen. But we’re excited. We’re excited about re-emerging and showing Bismarck-Mandan, showing the world the importance of art and culture,” shared Borlaug.

It’s the support of the community that artists are depending on to make through this time of the pandemic.

Once the council of arts receives the funds, they have 30 days to distribute it to those recipients.