BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Cultural Initiative (NDAAACI) is a nonprofit organization that helps the community understand local Asian culture.

Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck is hosting a Dine-to-Donate event for the NDAAACI, with 20% of all purchases going towards the nonprofit for future events and cultural opportunities.

“We wanted to partner with various businesses here in the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said NDAAACI’s Project Designed Joan Klein. “Our goal is to promote not just Asian American culture, but also locally-owned establishments.”

The promotion begins at 4 p.m. and ends when the brewery closes. You must bring a flyer, whether printed or on your phone, to take advantage of the Dine-To-Donate benefit.

This flyer and a message regarding the deal are available on this web page.