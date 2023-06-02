(KXNET) — The North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC) has officially named Nicole Wardner as their new Executive Director.

Formerly the NDBC’s Consumer Marketing and Industry Relations Specialist, Wardner takes over the new role after the long-tenured Nancy Jo Bateman retired from the position following a 38-year stint as Executive Director for the NDBC.

Wardner’s duties will include overseeing staff and the board of directors through Beef Checkoff programming and budget oversight. She will serve as an advocate for North Dakota’s beef industry and its producers.

