North Dakota Behavioral Health & Children and Family departments collaborate for first-ever conference

For the first time, The North Dakota Division of Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services are teaming up for one conference.

About 800 professionals from across the state are meeting at the Bismarck Event Center to address behavioral health and family matters.

The 2-day conference is aimed at helping professionals in both services with improving their overall policies by creating and developing the best solutions.

The Executive Director of North Dakota Human Services said one of the issues affecting families involves children experiencing mental health crises.

Chris Jone said, “Behavioral Health Division and those that are connected to behavioral health primarily are working with children with mental illness and adults with mental illness as well as substance abuse disorders as it relates to children and family. It’s things like trying to work with families to keep children in the home within foster care, how do you reintroduce children back into the home?”

The conference will continue Wednesday.