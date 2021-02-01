North Dakota bill aims to standardize penalties for speeders

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bipartisan bill aims to standardize sanctions for lead-footed drivers in North Dakota.

It’s a move that could spur higher fines and more points assessed against driving records for exceeding the limit slower speed zones. The measure also would forbid cities to double state speeding fines within their city limits.

Democratic Rep. Corey Mock says the bill that seeks to replace a system of tiered penalties that have been in place since 1979.

The proposed legislation would be assess a fine of $5 for each mph over the speed limit regardless of the speed zone.