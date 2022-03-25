Laron Peoples at MSU in 2011

A North Dakota boxer died a day after he required medical attention following a bout in Rapid City. Laron Peoples, Dickinson, was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing show on Saturday.

USA Boxing said Peoples required medical attention after his match, and died Sunday at a local hospital.

Rogue Boxing and Fitness of Fargo posted on its Facebook page, “ND boxing lost a warrior over the weekend. Laron Peoples out of Dickinson ND past away after his bout in Rapid City SD. LBC [ND Local Boxing Committee] president Danny Pruneda ordered that all North Dakota boxing gyms close today out of respect and remembrance for Laron.”

Peoples attended Minot State University and played on the 2011 and 2012 football teams as a defensive back, according to the MSU Beavers website.

He also attended Dakota College at Bottineau.