North Dakota is undergoing a comprehensive inspection and repair program for bridges, according to the NDDOT.

Currently the state’s bridges are ranked 42nd worst in the nation by the Reason Foundation’s national study.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has been inspecting the state’s roughly 5,000 bridges over the past year and are planning to use millions of federal and state dollars to make repairs.

North Dakota will get $225 million dollars over the next five years for bridge repair, coming from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by the President last year.

The state will also receive money allocated from the state legislature and the American Rescue Plan Act.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos says the department just released $25 million to go toward counties and plan to follow that up with $45 million to repair bridges statewide.

“Frankly, we have some of the worst bridges in the United States,” Panos said. “We’re going to invest aggressively over the next few years again with the support of the state legislature and the federal legislature on North Dakota bridges.”

Panos says there are bridges in every county being repaired, but the department will probably do the most work in the northeast part of the state.