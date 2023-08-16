BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Broadcasters Association held its annual leadership conference on Wednesday.

Broadcasters from across the state gathered at the Radisson in Bismarck.

Speakers from the industry touched on an array of topics.

One of the speakers, Bryan Piatt, opened up about his mental health issues and how common they are in the industry.

Piatt led the group in mindfulness meditation, speaking on the importance of staying in the moment.

“It can be really tough, especially in an industry that requires a lot of us. We need to have the tools, we need to be having these types of conversations to help support people along the way,” said Bryan Piatt, an NDBA speaker.

Senator John Hoeven was also in attendance, speaking about broadcasters’ current issues.