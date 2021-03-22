North Dakota bumps budget due to faith in oil outlook

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Legislature has bumped tax collection expectations for the next two-year spending cycle, with budget writers banking on stable oil prices and production.

House and Senate appropriation committees on Monday forecast general fund tax collections at about $4 billion. That’s $95 million more than the Republican-led Legislature’s budgetary starting point in January.

The Legislature’s appropriations committees have adopted an estimated price of $60 a barrel, and predict production will decline from about 1.1 million barrels daily to 1 million barrels over the next two years. North Dakota sweet crude was fetching about $60 a barrel on Monday.

