ANTLER, ND (KXNET) — According to Canadian Border Agents, a lot more Canadians drove across the border than Americans this weekend after the winter storm, but all that may change this holiday week.

The road leading up to the Antler, ND border crossing was plowed and clear, especially leading up to Canada.

The border near Antler is open until 5pm, and overall, there has been no waiting in line or even traffic; however, this may change this week for the holidays.

Both sides of the border are expecting more travelers coming and going.

To avoid problems when you arrive at the border, you should be sure to review custom’s Border Inspection Experience and Clearing Customs.

You should also visit North Dakota’s specific border crossings that you may be entering, so you know exactly what is happening at each entry.