North Dakota canola farmers optimistic amid challenges

Experts are feeling hopeful about an important crop in North Dakota, even in the midst of a drought.

Canola, which tends to thrive in cool and wet conditions, has been in high demand in recent years.

Pat Murphy, president of the North Dakota Canola Growers Association, says the rising price of the crop, along with the increase in demand, brings a positive outlook.

However, there are some challenges in the upcoming growing season. Fields were too wet to plant last spring. Now this year, parts of North Dakota are under an extreme drought.

The canola midge, recently found in Northern North Dakota, can also cause headaches for canola growers.

Amid these challenges, Murphy still stays positive.

He said, “Weather patterns come and go, and I guess, as most farmers know, you can’t outguess the weather so there’s no sense in trying to do that.”

Murphy also says the best time to plant the crop is the middle of May. Harvest usually begins in late August.