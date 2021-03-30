North Dakota canola farmers optimistic amid challenges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Experts are feeling hopeful about an important crop in North Dakota, even in the midst of a drought.

Canola, which tends to thrive in cool and wet conditions, has been in high demand in recent years.

Pat Murphy, president of the North Dakota Canola Growers Association, says the rising price of the crop, along with the increase in demand, brings a positive outlook.

However, there are some challenges in the upcoming growing season. Fields were too wet to plant last spring. Now this year, parts of North Dakota are under an extreme drought.

The canola midge, recently found in Northern North Dakota, can also cause headaches for canola growers.

Amid these challenges, Murphy still stays positive.

He said, “Weather patterns come and go, and I guess, as most farmers know, you can’t outguess the weather so there’s no sense in trying to do that.”

Murphy also says the best time to plant the crop is the middle of May. Harvest usually begins in late August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: Still windy but much colder

Seasonal Allergies

Fermented foods combat allergies

NDC MAR 30

College Volleyball

Soccer practice returns

Cole Horner - Surrey Track

Local man has severe reaction to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Krabbenhoft DOCR

Austin start-up wants to build on the moon

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

MCC Open

Principal Award

Remarkable Woman: Jeanette Reim may go down in history for what she found in McLean County

School Meals

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News