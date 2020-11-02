Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota can’t shake worst per capita infection status

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota enters November continuing to lead the nation in the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, a distinction the state has held many times in the last couple of months.

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 975 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths, bring the statewide death toll to 540. Hospitalizations also reached a new high for the state at 215.

Hospitalizations have hit new highs in each of the past six days.

There were only 209 available inpatient beds and 19 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota hospitals on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/2

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/2

Monday's Forecast: Very warm & sunny

NDC NOV 2

National Adoption Month

Velva Football

Plays of the week November 1

Snowflakes for Baptist Healthcare Center

Robert One Minute 11-1

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-1-20

Class AA Playoffs

Class A Playoffs

9-Man playoffs

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Halloween alternatives

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-31-20

Robert One Minute 10-31

Trick-or-treating in 2020

Outdoor haunted house for a cause

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss