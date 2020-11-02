North Dakota can’t shake worst per capita infection status

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota enters November continuing to lead the nation in the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, a distinction the state has held many times in the last couple of months.

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 975 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths, bring the statewide death toll to 540. Hospitalizations also reached a new high for the state at 215.

Hospitalizations have hit new highs in each of the past six days.

There were only 209 available inpatient beds and 19 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota hospitals on Monday.