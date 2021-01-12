North Dakota Capitol security bracing for the possibility of protests

With the presidential inauguration just a week away, the FBI has warned all 50 states of potentially dangerous protests at State Capitols.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of safety at the North Dakota State Capitol, and although we haven’t seen any violence here, they are taking the risk seriously.

“We are aware of the threats and have contingency plans in place,” said Tim Coughlin, Director of Capitol Security.

To keep from compromising safety plans, no other statement has been issued.

“It’s the State Capitol and people seem to, you know, realize, it’s the people’s Capitol, so they’re very respectful of it when they come to the Capitol grounds,” said Capitol Facility Management Director, John Boyle.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday, next week.