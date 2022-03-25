In union with Pope Francis and bishops throughout the world, Catholics in the Diocese of Bismarck were asked to pray Friday, asking God to make sacred both Russia and Ukraine, dedicating the two countries to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.



Diocese of Bismarck Bishop David Kagan was leading that prayer at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.

Bishop Kagan said what Pope Francis asked of Catholics today is what will help end the war in Ukraine.

“This is the work of Satan. Answering correctly the call of Jesus, there are just certain demons that can only be driven out by prayer,” Kagan said.

The Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary reads in part: “Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart, we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine.”



Bishop Kagan said by making this act of consecration, Jesus will grant what Mary asks of Him.

“Peace will be restored in a way that perhaps will surprise the world and those who do their best to ignore God. It’s not working, we can see that. You can’t ignore God and have peace,” Bishop Kagan said.



Pope Francis has called the war in Ukraine cruel and senseless.