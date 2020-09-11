North Dakota cattle ranchers give back on first-ever Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Day

North Dakota Cattle ranchers are also showing their appreciation to healthcare workers with a free lunch.

Everyone who was there was served up a generous helping of slow-roasted beef, baked beans, fruit, rolls and cookies.

Around 40 cattle ranchers teamed up for the first-ever Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Day and were giving back to the people fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We value their hard work and everything they do to make us safe and that kind of thing. We wanted to let them know that the North Dakota beef industry cares about them and is appreciative of them,” shared Weston Dvorak, the North Dakota Beef Commission Chairman.

“It’s just incredible that they would think of us, us healthcare workers. It’s a great event,” said Marcie Schauer, a registered nurse with CHI St. Alexius.

The Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota Beef Commission typically would serve military personnel and veterans at the state fair, but since the event was canceled, holding the Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Day was how they decided to give back.