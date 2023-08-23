BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, we’re in the midst of a busy construction season in North Dakota.

However several state leaders are pushing to lessen federal regulations to make it easier to get projects done.

It’s called ‘Permit to Build‘.

The idea comes from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and North Dakota representatives say projects including transportation, energy, and water projects can be slowed down for years with delays waiting for federal permits.

One example given is the new rail bridge over the Missouri River in Bismarck.

Arik Spencer with the Greater North Dakota Chamber says a new bridge was originally estimated to cost around $60 million. Now, the cost has grown to $100 million.

“You know, not very many organizations have the ability to you know, suck up a $40 million project increase,” Spencer said. “But we also have to be sensitive to the agricultural producers and others that utilize that line. That’s not something that can be necessarily passed on, there’s a limit to the cost increases that some commodity groups can afford.”

Right now, Chamber spokespeople say they’re seeking 60 votes in the Senate, which they admit will take compromise from Republicans, Democrats, and the president.