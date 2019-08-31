North Dakota Child Passenger Safety

In the midst of Labor Day weekend, don’t forget North Dakota’s Child Passenger Safety Laws.

Children younger than 8 years old are required to ride in a car seat or booster seat.

How do you know if your child is ready for a seatbelt?

Seatbelts work best for people over four foot nine when both feet can touch the bottom floor.

All children under 13 should always ride in the back seat. The shoulder belt should fit across the chest, not over the face or neck. The lap belt should be snug around the hips, and not across the upper abdomen.

“We want to make sure that everyone understands what the forces of a crash can do to a child. Even a 25 to 35 mile an hour crash could kill a child depending on if they are not buckled, and they could also be ejected from the car. It’s a pretty significant impact if you are hit,” said Dawn Mayer, Child Passenger Safety Program Director.

In North Dakota, the penalty for violating this law is $25, and one point against your license. The driver is responsible for making sure everyone is buckled up.