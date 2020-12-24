North Dakota churches adapt for Christmas in a pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several Bismarck-area churches are live streaming services, holding drive-by events and spreading out worshippers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas holiday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Some churches are moving ceremonies outdoors while others stay indoors as socially-distanced congregants wear masks to observe the holiday.

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck plans to hold eight Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which will be live-streamed at the Diocese of Bismarck’s website.

The First Presbyterian Church traditionally held two services on Christmas Eve but this year, with the help of volunteers, the church has instead combined the two into a recorded service.