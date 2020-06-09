North Dakota cities lack candidates for government

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — Some North Dakota cities facing a shortage of candidates for local government are relying on appointments, special elections and write-in votes to fill seats.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that nearly 50 North Dakota lack candidates for elected positions this spring.
Blake Crosby, North Dakota League of Cities’ executive director, note that limited candidate pools and aging residents, whom don’t always live in the state year-round, probably contribute to the issue.