North Dakota cities lack candidates for government

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — Some North Dakota cities facing a shortage of candidates for local government are relying on appointments, special elections and write-in votes to fill seats.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that nearly 50 North Dakota lack candidates for elected positions this spring.

Blake Crosby, North Dakota League of Cities’ executive director, note that limited candidate pools and aging residents, whom don’t always live in the state year-round, probably contribute to the issue.