North Dakota colleges and universities receiving $11.2M in COVID-19 relief funding

Bismarck State College and the University of Mary are among North Dakota colleges and universities that are receiving a combined total of more than $11.2 million in the U.S. Department of Education’s first round of COVID-19 recovery funding through the CARES Act.

BSC will receive $457,0333 and the University of Mary will be awarded $768,094.

Also receiving funding:

  • Minot State University – $637,891
  • Dickinson State University – $320,047
  • Williston State College – $169,405
  • United Tribes Technical College – $169,976

Other North Dakota institutions receiving federal COVID-19 recovery funding:

  • North Dakota State University – $3,864,163
  • University of North Dakota – $2,745,776
  • Turtle Mountain Community College – $473,968
  • University of Jamestown – $424,479
  • North Dakota State College of Science – $411,676
  • Valley City State University – $226,471
  • Sitting Bull College – $187,524
  • Mayville State University – $156,360
  • Dakota College At Bottineau – $117,215
  • Cankdeska Cikana (Little Hoop) Community College – $108,484
  • Trinity Bible College And Graduate School – $102,196
  • Lake Region State College – $55,439

The total available amount for each institution is based on funding appropriated under the CARES Act. The first wave of federal funding will be used to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students. The cash grants to students will be able to cover expenses such as course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and childcare.

