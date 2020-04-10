North Dakota colleges and universities receiving $11.2M in COVID-19 relief funding

Bismarck State College and the University of Mary are among North Dakota colleges and universities that are receiving a combined total of more than $11.2 million in the U.S. Department of Education’s first round of COVID-19 recovery funding through the CARES Act.

BSC will receive $457,0333 and the University of Mary will be awarded $768,094.

Also receiving funding:

Minot State University – $637,891

Dickinson State University – $320,047

Williston State College – $169,405

United Tribes Technical College – $169,976

Other North Dakota institutions receiving federal COVID-19 recovery funding:

North Dakota State University – $3,864,163

University of North Dakota – $2,745,776

Turtle Mountain Community College – $473,968

University of Jamestown – $424,479

North Dakota State College of Science – $411,676

Valley City State University – $226,471

Sitting Bull College – $187,524

Mayville State University – $156,360

Dakota College At Bottineau – $117,215

Cankdeska Cikana (Little Hoop) Community College – $108,484

Trinity Bible College And Graduate School – $102,196

Lake Region State College – $55,439

The total available amount for each institution is based on funding appropriated under the CARES Act. The first wave of federal funding will be used to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students. The cash grants to students will be able to cover expenses such as course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and childcare.