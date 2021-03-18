North Dakota committee votes down seatbelt bill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota lawmakers voted in committee on Thursday to keep the state’s seatbelt law the same. Currently, if you aren’t buckled up, police can’t pull you over for that reason alone, but a bill could change that.

Law enforcement, safety groups and even a representative from General Motors testified in support of the bill. They say the law alone would increase compliance by about 10 percent, and save five lives a year.

One supporters’ testimony explained an accident her family member was in, that would’ve been much worse without a seatbelt.

“She was hanging upside down by the seatbelt that saved her life. She unbuckled it, she fell to the seat and she got out, and she said Auntie Carma, ‘It hit me that day that I likely would’ve been dead’ because from where that crash started to where it ended up were volleyball bags, tennis shoes and their jerseys strewn about that highway,” Carma Hanson, Coordinator for Safe Kids Grand Forks, said.

Those opposed say the bill would infringe on personal freedom. Some representatives during the hearing brought up improving road signage, like delineators on highways, that could help prevent crashes in the first place, as an alternative to updating the law.

Others who testified said they didn’t think a law would increase compliance.

“You can call them stubborn, or ornery or bullheaded, but I have three friends that refuse to buckle up. They are not stupid. A $20 fine will not get them to buckle up, or $50 or $100. The $200 fine might persuade one but the other two, never. Ten lashes with a leather whip would probably get them to reconsider,” Tom Wheeler of Ray, North Dakota said.

North Dakota has the seventh-lowest rate of seatbelt usage in the country. The committee gave the bill a do not pass recommendation, but it will still go to the full House for a vote in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Seatbelt Bill

Keystone XL Suit

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Derek Hackett

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccines Ramping Up

Long Term Visitation

Teacher Deadline Bill

Business Liability

WWII Vet builds planes in isolation

Why spring happens at a specific time on a specific day

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News