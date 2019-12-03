North Dakota company awarded contract to build border wall

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota company has been awarded a contract to help build a border wall in Yuma, Arizona.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer said Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a border wall contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson.

Fisher will receive nearly $270 million of a $400 million contract. Cramer says the contract will go toward designing and building physical barriers along about 31 miles (49.9 kilometers) of the southern border in Yuma.

North Dakota’s Republican senators say the work will help secure the United States’ border with Mexico.

President Donald Trump made building a U.S.-Mexico border wall a priority during the 2016 campaign.

