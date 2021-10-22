The two-day North Dakota Council of Education Leaders conference consisted of professional development held inside the Bismarck Event Center.

Literacy, child behavior and concerns of students were among the topics discussed impacted by remote learning due to COVID-19.

Administrators said this conference helps with guidance on how they will improve their overall school operations.

“Every student learns differently. Some students really thrive in the remote learning environment, others did a lot better obviously when they were face to face. One thing to be sure, whether we were live in school all the time or remote; our students have seen things in our society that have made this a difficult learning year for anyone,” NDCEL Executive Director Dr. Aimee Copas said.

At the conference, concerns about teacher exhaustion were also brought up regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, which have been draining for some teachers.

Principal of the Year Dr. Jennifer Fremstad said the innovation and tips shared at the conference are things she’ll take back and share with her staff in Fargo.

“It’s important that I find little ways to help them keep morale high because when we’re at our best, our kids are at their best,” Fremstad said.

This year, the conference returned in person after going virtual last year.

The North Dakota Council of Leaders has been meeting for more than 40 years.