North Dakota couple retiring their ceramics business after 40 years

Floyd and Chris Neys have had their share of days making and selling ceramic products.



“We’re always together, we’re traveling together, that’s the best part,” said Floyd Neys, Chris Neys Creations.

“Ceramics is getting to be a dying art. It’s hard to find a shop. People can’t do things anymore because people aren’t making money doing it,” said Chris Neys, Chris Neys Creations owner.



After 40 years in the business, the couple has decided to call it quits.



“One lady had me almost in tears. She told me how much she enjoyed my things and that we’re going to miss you every year. Not here to come back and buy something new from,” Neys said.



“I’m sad to hear that they’re not going to be here anymore but we just really enjoy their products,” said Amanda Obering, customer.

Neys said it was a tough decision.



“Health reasons and it’s age. It’s starting to be a lot of work than enjoyment. I am going to miss it. I love the people. I have a lot of crafter friends that I see every year.”



Neys Creations will be a staple for most, which is why her popular items keep selling.



“The big thing that I’m selling this summer has been the big mushrooms, and the small ones that go with it, but also I sell a lot of those bullfrogs on the end with the big eyeballs looking at you. They’re very popular,” Neys said.

Floyd Neys said making and carrying their inventory can be fun, but then it can be fragile.

“I dropped something today. That did not go well, but that’s part of the business,” Neys said.



The couple has relied solely on art shows to carry their business over, and don’t advertise online or mail their products.

“It’s hard to ship breakable things, so I just sell them at craft shows. I figure people see it and they like it, they’ll buy it. Today I took a order and somebody wanted a bright red bullfrog instead of the shade of red that I had, and I took an order,” Neys said.

