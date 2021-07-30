North Dakota covered in thick smoke, causing poor air quality

Smoke and haze in North Bismarck on July 30, 2021

You can smell it, and basically even taste it in the air.

North Dakota has been covered in thick smoke all day due to smoke and ash from wildfires out west and in Canada.

Air conditions are considered moderate to very unhealthy across the state. Take a look at our live KX Cams where you can get a live look at the smoke and haze in your area.

Captured on July 30, 11:00 a.m.

Source: AirNow.gov

Interactive Map of Air Quality in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality urges people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens to limit their exposure by following these tips:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

Everyone else should consider:

Choosing less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

Neighboring states and much of the U.S. are also feeling the effect of the wildfire smoke.

Captured on July 30, 11:00 a.m.

Source: AirNow.gov

Interactive Map of Air Quality in the U.S.

You can find more information about air quality in your area by clicking here.

The smoke is expected to possibly shift out tomorrow.