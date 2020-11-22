North Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations back over 300 mark

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health nurses Crys Kuntz, left, and Sara Nelson confer inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, N.D., where vehicles were lined up for the weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing. A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting 19 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, putting the number of patients requiring treatment in medical facilities back over the 300 mark. The update released Sunday showed 1,150 positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 72,683 cases since the start of the pandemic. Cass County recorded 183 new cases, followed by Burleigh County with 159 and Ward County with 127. There are 315 people hospitalized due to complications from the virus. Data released by state officials Saturday showed 22 staffed intensive care unit beds and 229 staffed inpatient beds available statewide.

