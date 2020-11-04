Coronavirus
North Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations set another record

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting that hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus reached another new high after increasing by five in the last day.

The Wednesday report showed that 220 people were being treated in medical facilities across the state.

There were 14 staffed intensive care beds and 188 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data.

The increase in patients came on day when the state reported 12 additional deaths, lifting the total number of fatalities to 567.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that the death count is the 15th highest per capita in the country at about 75 deaths per 100,000 people.

