An online memorial honoring loved ones killed in North Dakota traffic crashes is also serving as a reminder for drivers to be safe.

The North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall was started in 2015.

Those memorials consist of crashes taking the lives of North Dakotans killed over the years.

The purpose is to prevent further crashes in the future, fatalities and also raise awareness.

In 2018, there were 87 deaths on the roadways in North Dakota. Officials this memorial can save someone’s life.

“It’s important because I think all you hear about are crash fatality numbers and people are not really putting those faces to the fatalities. These are real North Dakotans and people who have died our roadways and they have family members and people who care about them. We all need to take responsibility when we are on the road,” said Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information Program Manager at North Dakota Department of Transportation.

To create a memorial, you have to be an immediate family member, fill out details about your loved ones and provide a picture. For more information click here.