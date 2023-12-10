(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of December right here.

December 10 — On Saturday, December 9, around 4:07 P.M, a 2015 Ford Fusion failed to yield to an oncoming train in Stutsman county, resulting in a crash.

December 7 — A 39-year-old Cannon Ball man, was within the crosswalk of 6th Ave SE in the south lane when he was hit by a Sheriff’s Deputy, who did not see him until just before.

December 2 — Four Mandan teenagers were injured Friday evening when their vehicle fell off a cliff and entered the Missouri River.

December 2 — A man has suffered severe injuries after a crash occurring eight miles west of Strasburg on the evening of Friday, December 1.