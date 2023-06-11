(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of June right here.

June 9 – A 22-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after he crashed into a pole that was holding an overhead sign on Highway 83.

June 7 – Two people were treated for minor injuries and one person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Mandan

June 7 – A Montana man has been killed after a head-on collision between two vehicles this morning, about 14 miles northwest of Watford City.

June 7 – One man has died after experiencing a medical emergency on Highway 85, roughly 12 miles west of Watford City.

June 6 – A 22-year-old fled a crash on foot that he caused while drinking and driving.

June 1 – A 57-year-old man from Wishek died in a crash near Lehr.