(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of October right here.

October 15 – A 20-year-old Rugby man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash occurring on the morning of October 15.

October 12 – A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Wahpeton.

October 8 – A Ypsilanti man has been injured after driving his vehicle while under the influence Northeast of Montpelier.

October 6 – One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a crash on Memorial Highway in Mandan.