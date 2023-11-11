(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of November right here.

November 6 — Police arrested a man they say fired a gun at another man on Monday afternoon, after he used the weapon to threaten the individual after an argument.

November 6 — A 19-year-old Minot man was arrested on Saturday after he sprayed pepper spray down a flight of stairs toward a group of people attending a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at the Minot Area Recovery Community Organization (MARCO).

November 3 — A Dickinson woman was arrested after she allegedly waved a knife inside a bank while demanding that staff close her bank account and withdraw her funds.

November 3 — Bismarck Police arrested the Fort Yates public school superintendent on charges of Domestic Violence — Simple Assault.