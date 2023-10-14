(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of October right here.

October 12 – A Williston man attempted to outrun the Williams County Sheriff’s Office during a high-speed chase in Williston this weekend that saw deputies having to dive out of the way of the man’s car multiple times during the pursuit.

October 11 – Three people were arrested in a Bismarck restaurant on a federal warrant.

October 11 – A married couple had a man pull a gun on them and threaten them at the intersection of Burnt Boat Drive and Tyler Parkway in Bismarck after the couple was involved in a separate road rage incident.

October 10 – A man was arrested in Stark County, who deputies say, stole gas and merchandise and led law enforcement in a pursuit.

October 9 – Minot Police say a 34-year-old man has died after a shooting incident in northwest Minot.

October 5 – A Bismarck family was awakened in the middle of the night to an intoxicated and naked man entering their home and trashing their daughter’s bedroom.

October 3 – Two people were injured after a possible stabbing at the 600 block of 3d St. SE in Mandan.

October 3 – Police have arrested a man in Alexander after he attempted to shoot two women at the Tumbleweed Inn and Suites.

October 2 – A 40-year-old Minot man, David Diaz, was arrested after he destroyed various electronics (a TV, speakers, electric organ) and six windows with a bat at a Minot man’s residence because the homeowner’s girlfriend had not returned Diaz’s headphones.

October 2 – A Bismarck man, George Demarrias, pulled a gun on a customer at McDonald’s after the customer refused to buy him a Big Mac and Happy Meal.