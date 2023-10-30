BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced an official date for this year’s deer gun season.

The deer gun season is often referred to as the state’s most anticipated hunting period. Its opening day always takes place on the Friday before Veteran’s Day, November 11th, to ensure that it does not occur on the federal holiday. The last time the 16.5-day hunting season opened on the second weekend in November and ran through Thanksgiving was in 2018.

This year, North Dakota’s deer gun season opens November 10, at noon Central time. For more information on deer gun season, visit this page on the Game and Fish Department’s website.