North Dakota Dem-NPL hosts virtual food drive as part of National Day of Service

As a way to honor Martin Luther King, Jr., the North Dakota Dem-NPL is doing its part in giving back to communities, statewide.

Across the country people honor the Civil Rights leader by participating in a day of service.

That’s why the Dem-NPL party decided to start collecting and giving out notes of gratitude to front line workers.

They are also holding a statewide virtual food drive until midnight on Monday, raising funds for the Great Plains Food Bank.

“2020 in particular was really hard on a lot of families. A lot of people lost jobs, lost wages, and our food pantries across the state have been experiencing an increase in demand and a need,” said Kylie Oversen, the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Chairwoman.

The party’s goal was to raise $3,000 for the food bank.

